Overview of Dr. Vahe Panossian, MD

Dr. Vahe Panossian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Panossian works at Huntington Orthopedics in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.