Dr. Valentina Kulakivsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Valentina Kulakivsky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Kulakivsky works at
Locations
Lea Hill Family Medicine31217 124th Ave SE Ste 5, Auburn, WA 98092 Directions (253) 737-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Valentina Kulakivsky, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Polish, Russian and Ukrainian
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Dr. Kulakivsky works at
