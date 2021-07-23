Dr. Valerie Gershenhorn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gershenhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Gershenhorn, DO
Dr. Valerie Gershenhorn, DO is a Dermatologist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Crystal Run Ambulatory Surgery Center of Middletow95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Colette D Lieber, MD400 Franklin Tpke Ste 208, Mahwah, NJ 07430 Directions (201) 825-0009
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
There are several reasons why Dr. Valerie Gershenhorn is my favorite doctor. First, she listens to my concerns. When I say listen, I do not mean as she types on a keyboard. She listens intently, making eye contact, and does not interrupt. I have had several procedures over the years, and all were done with care and precision. Dr. Gershenhorn fit me in on short notice when needed. She called me promptly with lab results. I wish all doctors were as kind, empathic, and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Valerie Gershenhorn, DO
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Dermatology
Dr. Gershenhorn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gershenhorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gershenhorn has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gershenhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershenhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershenhorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gershenhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gershenhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.