Dr. Valerie Sheridan, DO
Overview of Dr. Valerie Sheridan, DO
Dr. Valerie Sheridan, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Sheridan's Office Locations
- 1 5850 E Still Cir, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 265-8087
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My diagnosis was a 'fistula'. Dr. Sheridan initially told me the surgery would only be 2-3hrs. It ended up taking almost 8hrs to complete. During revovery, several staff who were present during procedure, informed me I was very fortunate for having Dr. Sheridan perform the operation. They said she takes her time and does not rush. I am well and 100% functional once again. Thank you Dr. Sherdan.
About Dr. Valerie Sheridan, DO
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1679554661
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
