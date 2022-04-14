Dr. Valerie Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Thomas, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas Pediatrics1603 Banning Beach Rd, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thomas is very professional and courteous. She spends as much time as needed, doesn’t rush and answers any questions you have. Clean office and good staff.
About Dr. Valerie Thomas, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053353086
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
