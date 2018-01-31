See All Ophthalmologists in Greensburg, PA
Dr. Valliammai Muthappan, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Valliammai Muthappan, MD

Dr. Valliammai Muthappan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Muthappan works at 2020 Surgery Center LLC in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA and Murrysville, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Muthappan's Office Locations

    2020 Surgery Center LLC
    516 Pellis Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 836-0190
    1225 S Main St Ste 403, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 617-2020
    Mcmurray Proadjuster Chiropractic Clinic
    3380 Washington Rd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 429-2020
    4448 Old William Penn Hwy, Murrysville, PA 15668 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 617-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Floaters
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Floaters
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2018
    Dr. Valli was my surgeon for cornea surgeries when she was in Pittsburgh. She went above and beyond for a correction during my first surgery and I rarely see any floaters. She is compassionate and proficient in what she does. I would recommend her 100%.
    Elizabeth — Jan 31, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Valliammai Muthappan, MD
    About Dr. Valliammai Muthappan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427370675
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muthappan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muthappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Muthappan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muthappan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muthappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muthappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

