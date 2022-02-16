Dr. Van Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Van Cheng, MD
Dr. Van Cheng, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA.
Dr Van Le Cheng, MD336 Encinitas Blvd Ste 130, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 944-9263
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
I went to Dr. Cheng for a consultation about a variety of unsightly veins in both of my legs. Dr. Cheng is clearly an expert in her field and explained my options. She is the type of doctor I wish all patients would be lucky enough to meet. She truly cares about educating her patients in the procedure and process. I highly recommend Dr. Cheng for both her expertise and genuine consideration of her patients.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1548391667
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
