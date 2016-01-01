Dr. Degolia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Degolia, MD
Overview
Dr. Van Degolia, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Saint John's Health Center11980 San Vicente Blvd Ste 902, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 826-1915
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Van Degolia, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1902945942
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Degolia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degolia.
