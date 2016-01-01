Dr. Van Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Van Vu, MD
Overview
Dr. Van Vu, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Vu works at
Locations
Van H Vu MD Inc.9475 Heil Ave Ste D, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 775-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Van Vu, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1194807115
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu works at
Dr. Vu speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
