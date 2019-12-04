Dr. Vanessa Camperlengo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camperlengo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Camperlengo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
- 1 610 Campus Dr Ste 110, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 525-1456
Fair Winds1410 Dusty Rd, Bumpass, VA 23024 Directions (540) 872-4545
Fair Winds253 Horseshoe Bnd, Bumpass, VA 23024 Directions (540) 894-0930
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Would recommend her highly. Out of 5 doctors our 12 year old grandson had had she is the one that diagnosed his issues correctly and prescribed the right medicine for his condions. She also helped us to understand and cope in the proper way. She is the best
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
