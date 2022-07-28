Overview

Dr. Vanessa Peters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Calgary|University Of Calgary Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Peters works at Emad Bishay, MD in Escondido, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.