Dr. Vanessa Yium, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Yium, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Yium works at
Locations
1
Austin Office1305 W 34th St Ste 308, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 459-8082
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yium is very thorough and professional. She puts you at ease and explains everything.
About Dr. Vanessa Yium, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
