Dr. Vanessa Yium, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Yium works at Women Partners In Health in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.