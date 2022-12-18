See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Vanston Masri, DO

Pain Medicine
5.0 (17)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vanston Masri, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Masri works at John Williamson MD in Denver, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John Williamson MD
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3600, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 515-2353
  2. 2
    Impressions Dental Spa
    191 University Blvd, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 515-2353
  3. 3
    Exempla Inc Saint Joseph Hospital Tcu
    1835 N FRANKLIN ST, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 837-7295
  4. 4
    Kaiser Permanente
    2045 N Franklin St, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 338-4545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acupuncture
Acute Postoperative Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
  View other providers who treat Headache
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2022
    I had an unfortunate accident, while at work, where a heavy metal object crashed my ankle. Luckily for me, I had a WC team who allowed me to see Dr. Masri from recommendation of my neighbor. He coordinated my physical therapy, rehab, consultations to orthopedic surgery, and helped me with my chronic and damaged nerve pain. Sometimes you come across a physician who really cares. This is one of them.
    Photo: Dr. Vanston Masri, DO
    About Dr. Vanston Masri, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205087038
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Masri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

