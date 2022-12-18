Dr. Masri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanston Masri, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vanston Masri, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Masri works at
Locations
John Williamson MD1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3600, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 515-2353
Impressions Dental Spa191 University Blvd, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (720) 515-2353
Exempla Inc Saint Joseph Hospital Tcu1835 N FRANKLIN ST, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 837-7295
Kaiser Permanente2045 N Franklin St, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 338-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had an unfortunate accident, while at work, where a heavy metal object crashed my ankle. Luckily for me, I had a WC team who allowed me to see Dr. Masri from recommendation of my neighbor. He coordinated my physical therapy, rehab, consultations to orthopedic surgery, and helped me with my chronic and damaged nerve pain. Sometimes you come across a physician who really cares. This is one of them.
About Dr. Vanston Masri, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1205087038
Education & Certifications
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Masri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masri.
