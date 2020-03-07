Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, MD
Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAMDARD UNIVERSITY / HAMDARD COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY (HCMD) and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Transplant Surgery20 Prospect Ave Ste 404, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 473-2167
-
2
Dallas Nephrology Associates- Vascular Center Dallas3604 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 366-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
Extremely professional, thorough, courteous & friendly. Explains thing very well. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1598961914
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital
- Michael Reese Hospital
- HAMDARD UNIVERSITY / HAMDARD COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY (HCMD)
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.