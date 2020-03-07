Overview of Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, MD

Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAMDARD UNIVERSITY / HAMDARD COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY (HCMD) and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Transplant Surgery in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.