Dr. Vasudha Ahuja, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vasudha Ahuja, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Ahuja works at
Valencia Psychiatry, Inc.28494 Westinghouse Pl Ste 308, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 407-2077Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
I love Dr. Ahuja! She always takes the time to listen and cares about my mental AND even physical health!
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1538310362
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
