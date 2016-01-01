Dr. Vecihi Batuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vecihi Batuman, MD
Overview of Dr. Vecihi Batuman, MD
Dr. Vecihi Batuman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hacettepe Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Batuman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Batuman's Office Locations
-
1
Tulane Internal Medicine Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Batuman?
About Dr. Vecihi Batuman, MD
- Nephrology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1528159670
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Med Center
- Jersey City Med Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Hacettepe Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batuman works at
Dr. Batuman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.