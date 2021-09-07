Dr. Veena Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veena Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Veena Patel, MD
Dr. Veena Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Nins15963 Quantico Rd Ste C, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-4810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Veena Patel is very sweet! Her and her husband are both great dr.s and I would highly recommend them both!
About Dr. Veena Patel, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1942528286
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.