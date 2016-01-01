Dr. Pokuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venkata Pokuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Venkata Pokuri, MD
Dr. Venkata Pokuri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Pokuri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pokuri's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Gwinnett Comprehensive Medical Center3650 Steve Reynolds Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (404) 365-0966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pokuri?
About Dr. Venkata Pokuri, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992017362
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pokuri works at
Dr. Pokuri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pokuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pokuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pokuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.