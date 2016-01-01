Overview of Dr. Venkatesh Vaddigiri, MD

Dr. Venkatesh Vaddigiri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Vaddigiri works at Endoscopy Obs At Hmg Pllc in Huntington Station, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.