Overview of Dr. Vermon Esplin, MD

Dr. Vermon Esplin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Blackfoot, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. Esplin works at Idaho Hand Institute in Blackfoot, ID with other offices in Idaho Falls, ID and Pocatello, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger Release, Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer and Wrist Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.