Dr. Vermon Esplin, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vermon Esplin, MD

Dr. Vermon Esplin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Blackfoot, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.

Dr. Esplin works at Idaho Hand Institute in Blackfoot, ID with other offices in Idaho Falls, ID and Pocatello, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger Release, Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer and Wrist Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Esplin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Idaho Hand Institute - Blackfoot Office
    1441 Parkway Dr, Blackfoot, ID 83221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 235-4263
  2. 2
    Idaho Hand Institute - Idaho Falls
    730 S Woodruff Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 235-4263
  3. 3
    Idaho Hand Institute
    560 Memorial Dr, Pocatello, ID 83201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 235-4263
  4. 4
    Idaho Hand Institute
    444 Hospital Way Ste 710, Pocatello, ID 83201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 235-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Portneuf Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trigger Finger Release
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Wrist Replacement
Trigger Finger Release
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Wrist Replacement

Treatment frequency



Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 11, 2018
    Dr. Esplin was incredible!
    Sarah in Pocatello , ID — Aug 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vermon Esplin, MD
    About Dr. Vermon Esplin, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457345316
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    • University of Utah
