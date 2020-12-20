Dr. Veronica Gubatan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gubatan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Gubatan, MD
Overview of Dr. Veronica Gubatan, MD
Dr. Veronica Gubatan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gubatan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gubatan's Office Locations
-
1
Parkway Psychiatric Services220 Associates Blvd, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 980-5377
-
2
Parkway Psychiatric Services405 Ellis Ave, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 980-5377
-
3
Parkwest Medical Center9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 980-5377
-
4
Emotional Health and Recovery907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (877) 777-8970
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gubatan?
She has been my psychiatrist for a few years and I would recommend her to my own mother. She is very kind and proficient. I trust her advice because she is very willing to work with you and make sure you get what you need to feel yourself again.
About Dr. Veronica Gubatan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1558369736
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gubatan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gubatan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gubatan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gubatan works at
Dr. Gubatan has seen patients for Phobia, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gubatan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gubatan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gubatan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gubatan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gubatan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.