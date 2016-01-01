Overview

Dr. Vickie James, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.



Dr. James works at SOUTH FULTON HEALTH CARE CTR in Atlanta, GA with other offices in College Park, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.