Dr. Victor Angel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milford, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Angel works at UC Health Primary Care in Milford, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.