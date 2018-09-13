Dr. Victor Farrah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Farrah, DO
Overview
Dr. Victor Farrah, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Farrah works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Primary Care Tyro4705 S Carolina Highway 150 stes # C, Lexington, NC 27295 Directions (336) 571-7403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrah?
I travel from Asheboro to lexington to see doctor. I have a lot of trust an confidence in the care I receive.
About Dr. Victor Farrah, DO
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184713364
Education & Certifications
- Parkview
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Farrah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Farrah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrah works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.