Dr. Victor Ferrans, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Ferrans, MD
Dr. Victor Ferrans, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Dr. Ferrans' Office Locations
Catherine Harrison-restelli MD2324 W Joppa Rd Ste 220, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2623
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ferrans has improved my life in so many ways. I can’t say enough good things about him so any negativity I would have to say is just lashing out by people who don’t trust or understand the process of relationship and trust building to exact lasting change through therapy with a great doctor/ coach. Dr. Ferrans is a treasure.
About Dr. Victor Ferrans, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrans.
