Dr. Victor Gonzalez, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Victor Gonzalez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Center For Obesity Surgery in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Obesity Surgery
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C670, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-7810

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 09, 2016
    Dr. Gonzalez and his staff are great. They will answer your questions and are always there if you need them. He takes the time to do his seminars himself and goes over every aspect of your surgery and recovery. I would recommend him to anyone.
    Linda in Rusk, TX — Nov 09, 2016
    About Dr. Victor Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790896926
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
