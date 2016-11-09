Dr. Victor Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Gonzalez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Locations
Center For Obesity Surgery7777 Forest Ln Ste C670, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7810
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gonzalez and his staff are great. They will answer your questions and are always there if you need them. He takes the time to do his seminars himself and goes over every aspect of your surgery and recovery. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Victor Gonzalez, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
