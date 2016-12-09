Overview of Dr. Victor Hirth, MD

Dr. Victor Hirth, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Hirth works at Palmetto Health-USC Geriatrics - Senior Primary Care Practice in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.