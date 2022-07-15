Dr. Victor Kha, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Kha, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Kha, DO is a Pulmonologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
McElaney & McCain, M.D.397 Wallace Rd Ste 415, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (629) 219-7245Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare Plan of the River Valley
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
was referred to Dr. Kha by my primary care physician relative to issues over a six month period ultimately due to a maintenance med I was taking, but in the efforts to run everything to ground, she suggested that I see Dr. Kha for his expertise and she forwarded the imaging to his office. He was thoughtful, very communicative and incredibly thorough in his questions and examination, as well as not hurrying the exam. I would recommend that anyone needing his specialty, give him serious consideration.
About Dr. Victor Kha, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 11 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1396003356
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center|University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kha speaks Cantonese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kha.
