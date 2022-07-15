See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Victor Kha, DO

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victor Kha, DO is a Pulmonologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Kha works at McElaney & McCain, M.D. in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    McElaney & McCain, M.D.
    397 Wallace Rd Ste 415, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7245
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Shortness of Breath
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Shortness of Breath

Emphysema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arterial Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endobronchial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Endotracheal Intubation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemoptysis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Obesity Associated Asthma Chevron Icon
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Distress Syndrome Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transbronchial Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Transbronchial Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare Plan of the River Valley

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2022
    was referred to Dr. Kha by my primary care physician relative to issues over a six month period ultimately due to a maintenance med I was taking, but in the efforts to run everything to ground, she suggested that I see Dr. Kha for his expertise and she forwarded the imaging to his office. He was thoughtful, very communicative and incredibly thorough in his questions and examination, as well as not hurrying the exam. I would recommend that anyone needing his specialty, give him serious consideration.
    Gene Dries — Jul 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Victor Kha, DO
    About Dr. Victor Kha, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    NPI Number
    • 1396003356
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center|University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
