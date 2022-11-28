See All Dermatologists in Doral, FL
Dr. Victor Loria, DO

Dermatology
4.7 (74)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Victor Loria, DO is a Dermatologist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med.

Dr. Loria works at Loria Medical in Doral, FL with other offices in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loria Medical
    3625 NW 82nd Ave Ste 402, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 409-5911
  2. 2
    520 Franklin Ave Ste L6, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 409-5911

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 74 ratings
Patient Ratings (74)
5 Star
(68)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Victor Loria, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851664148
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
