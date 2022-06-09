Overview

Dr. Victor Meceda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Meceda works at We Care Hospice Inc in Fremont, CA with other offices in Milpitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.