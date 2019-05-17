Dr. Victor Oranusi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oranusi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Oranusi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victor Oranusi, MD
Dr. Victor Oranusi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Central University Of The East School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.
Dr. Oranusi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Oranusi's Office Locations
-
1
County of Los Angeles5850 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90003 Directions (323) 846-4122
-
2
Victor Oranusi, MD, INC.3737 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 105, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 762-2395
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oranusi?
He is great
About Dr. Victor Oranusi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336246065
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther University / Faculty of Medicine
- University Of Mississipi Medical Center
- Central University Of The East School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oranusi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oranusi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oranusi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oranusi works at
Dr. Oranusi speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Oranusi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oranusi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oranusi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oranusi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.