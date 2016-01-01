Overview of Dr. Victor Martinez-Soria, MD

Dr. Victor Martinez-Soria, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez-Soria works at MedFirst Primary Care - The Skinner Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.