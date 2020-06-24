See All Family Doctors in Newtown, PA
Dr. Vidhi Adlakha, DO

Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Vidhi Adlakha, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newtown, PA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Adlakha works at Modern Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Newtown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bucks County Plastic Surgery and Dermatology
    104 Pheasant Run Ste 123, Newtown, PA 18940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 860-9600
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2020
    I had a tummy tuck by Dr. A. She did a great job. She made me feel at ease before surgery. I also got my lips done by her and they look perfect. I love them !
    — Jun 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Vidhi Adlakha, DO
    About Dr. Vidhi Adlakha, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205142361
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
