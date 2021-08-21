See All Anesthesiologists in Clarksville, TN
Dr. Vidya Bethi, MD

Anesthesiology
3.6 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Vidya Bethi, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll.

Dr. Bethi works at Clarksville Pain Clinic in Clarksville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarksville Pain Clinic
    482 Warfield Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 906-6644

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Acupuncture
Addiction
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
Autonomic Disorders
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Chronic Joint Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Fracture
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Disorders
Migraine
Nerve Blocks
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Upper Back Pain
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 21, 2021
    Professional and brutally honest, treats you like you are her own, tough love. Why either 5 stars or 1 star on Dr. Bethi’s ratings ? Because the drug addicts did not get what they wanted. And the people who really want help come back.
    Joel A — Aug 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Vidya Bethi, MD
    About Dr. Vidya Bethi, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922008440
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Med College
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nassau County Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kakatiya Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vidya Bethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bethi works at Clarksville Pain Clinic in Clarksville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Bethi’s profile.

    Dr. Bethi speaks Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bethi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

