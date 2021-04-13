Dr. Vidya Phoenix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phoenix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidya Phoenix, MD
Overview of Dr. Vidya Phoenix, MD
Dr. Vidya Phoenix, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Phoenix's Office Locations
Newnan2700 Highway 34 E Ste 100, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 423-7700
Hillandale6000 Hillandale Dr Ste 130, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (770) 981-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My daughter has been seeing Dr. Phoenix for 8 years and had surgery on both eyes when she was very young. Dr. Phoenix is truly exceptional. She makes my daughter feel comfortable and, importantly, heard. We absolutely trust her and are very grateful to have found her.
About Dr. Vidya Phoenix, MD
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Phoenix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phoenix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phoenix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phoenix has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Visual Field Defects and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phoenix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Phoenix. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phoenix.
