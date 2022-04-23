Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bindingnavele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele, MD
Overview of Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele, MD
Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bindingnavele works at
Dr. Bindingnavele's Office Locations
Vijay K Bindingnavele MD PA5642 Esplanade Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 888-7417Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Corpus Christi Institute of Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery5826 Esplanade Dr Ste 101, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 888-7417
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. ViJay has done plastic reconstructive surgery on me two times, both after Moh’s skin cancer surgeries. I was pleased with the results! Dr. ViJay is an excellent plastic surgeon with a caring and reassuring manner. He makes cancer patients like me feel and look normal again! I trust Dr. ViJay with any reconstructive surgery I need after skin cancer surgery. Dr. ViJay and his staff members are great!
About Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
- David Grant Usaf Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bindingnavele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bindingnavele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bindingnavele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bindingnavele works at
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Bindingnavele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bindingnavele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bindingnavele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bindingnavele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.