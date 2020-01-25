Dr. Vijay Dave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Dave, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Dave, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Dave works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiomed Specialists PC200 E 86th Pl, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 649-2750
-
2
Daksha Vyas MD3229 Broadway Ste 104, Gary, IN 46409 Directions (219) 887-5480
-
3
Broadway Methodist Hospital8701 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 738-5500
-
4
Methodist Hospitals - Southlake Campus2269 W 25th Ave, Gary, IN 46404 Directions (219) 644-3957
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dave?
Dr.Davey has shown me that he is knowledgeable, competent, compassionate. Saved my life when I had a heart attack.
About Dr. Vijay Dave, MD
- Cardiology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316933443
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dave works at
Dr. Dave has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dave speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dave. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.