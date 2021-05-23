Overview of Dr. Vijay Patel, MD

Dr. Vijay Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendora, CA. They completed their residency with Cook Co Hosp



Dr. Patel works at Jacqueline Bracy M.d. Inc. in Glendora, CA with other offices in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.