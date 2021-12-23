See All Sports Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Vijay Vad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Vijay Vad, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vijay Vad, MD

Dr. Vijay Vad, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.

Dr. Vad works at Vijay B. Vad, MD PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Sports Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD
3.8 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Mathew Hamula, MD
Dr. Mathew Hamula, MD
5.0 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Justin Classie, MD
Dr. Justin Classie, MD
5.0 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Vad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1306
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Vijay B Vad MD PC
    519 E 72nd St Ste 203, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1306

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adhesive Capsulitis
Knee Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Adhesive Capsulitis
Knee Arthritis
Runner's Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(36)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Vad?

Dec 23, 2021
Dr. Vad proves again that there are great doctors in this world! He takes the time, he listens, and he made sure my care was the right course for me. He's the only one who has restored my ability to life my life fully once again. Thank you Dr. Vad!
Pain Free — Dec 23, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Vijay Vad, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vijay Vad, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vad to family and friends

Dr. Vad's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Vad

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vijay Vad, MD.

About Dr. Vijay Vad, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730283474
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hospital For Spl Surgery
Fellowship
Residency
  • Cornell University
Residency
Internship
  • Rush Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vijay Vad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

41 patients have reviewed Dr. Vad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Vijay Vad, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.