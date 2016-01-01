Dr. Vijaya Jujare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jujare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaya Jujare, MD
Overview of Dr. Vijaya Jujare, MD
Dr. Vijaya Jujare, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Jujare's Office Locations
Rekha S. Udupa MD Inc.500 E Remington Dr Ste 11, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Directions (408) 364-2310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vijaya Jujare, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1881796357
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jujare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jujare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jujare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jujare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jujare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jujare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jujare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.