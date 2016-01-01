Dr. Vikas Pabby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pabby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Pabby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikas Pabby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ms Ramaiah Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Pabby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Hollywood Specialty Care4343 Lankershim Blvd Ste 200, North Hollywood, CA 91602 Directions (818) 843-9038
-
2
Ucla Medical Center19950 Rinaldi St # 300, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 271-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pabby?
About Dr. Vikas Pabby, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1518061563
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine, LA County, Internal Medicine / Pediatrics
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine, LA County, Internal Medicine / Pediatrics
- Ms Ramaiah Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pabby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pabby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pabby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pabby works at
Dr. Pabby has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pabby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pabby speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pabby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pabby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pabby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pabby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.