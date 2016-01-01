Overview

Dr. Vikas Pabby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ms Ramaiah Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Pabby works at Torrance - Primary & Specialty Care in North Hollywood, CA with other offices in Porter Ranch, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.