Overview

Dr. Vikil Girdhar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Girdhar works at AXES Physical Therapy - Pevely in Akron, OH with other offices in Barberton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.