Dr. Vikram Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Garg, MD
Overview of Dr. Vikram Garg, MD
Dr. Vikram Garg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Jolla, CA.
Dr. Garg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Garg's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8818
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garg?
Dr. Garg was recommended by my Gastroenterologist due to migrating joint pain, pain in lower back, and hip. I found Dr. Garg to be very thorough and have a kind bedside manner. He took all the time I needed to make sure my questions and concerns were addressed, as well as discussed different treatment options for inflammation and discomfort. Dr. Garg is working in conjunction with my GI physician and I trust his instincts and plan of care. Great physician and nurse! Kimberly Jeffery Carlsbad
About Dr. Vikram Garg, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1396060869
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garg works at
Dr. Garg has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.