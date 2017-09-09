Overview

Dr. Vilma Hidalgo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Hidalgo works at Vilma L. Hidalgo, M.D. in Manteca, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.