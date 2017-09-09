Dr. Vilma Hidalgo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hidalgo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vilma Hidalgo, MD
Overview
Dr. Vilma Hidalgo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Vilma L. Hidalgo, M.D.903 W Center St Ste 6, Manteca, CA 95337 Directions (209) 855-4577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hidalgo is very professional and easy to talk to. She is a good listener, asks lots of questions and is very thorough assessing both symptoms and medication effectiveness. She is concientious about dosage changes, side effects and tailors therapy to the individual. She also integrates her therapy with other health care providers as necessary to prevent drug/therapy interactions. The office is calm and relaxing and the staff are discreet and friendly.
About Dr. Vilma Hidalgo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University College Of Medicine
- DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hidalgo speaks Tagalog.
