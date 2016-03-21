Dr. Bufalino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vincent Bufalino, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Bufalino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Barrington Cardiology801 S Washington St Fl 4, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-2730
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I tried a number of Cardiologists when my last one left private practice, and Dr. Buffalino was the first one I felt that actually listened to what I had to say. the staff is very polite and helpful even when my insurance changed and I found out the medical group was no longer under my plan. I remain under his care even though he is out of my network because he is someone I believe I can trust with my condition and family history.
About Dr. Vincent Bufalino, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Italian, Polish and Spanish
- 1265486690
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Stritch School Med
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Loyola University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
