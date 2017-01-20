Dr. Vincent Giminaro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giminaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Giminaro, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vincent Giminaro, DO
Dr. Vincent Giminaro, DO is a Pulmonologist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Giminaro's Office Locations
Susquehanna Medical Associates Llp2012 S Tollgate Rd Ste 111, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 569-4144
Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System-baltimore Division10 N Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 605-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We recently started going to Dr. Giminaro and absolutely love him and his staff!
About Dr. Vincent Giminaro, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giminaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giminaro accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giminaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giminaro has seen patients for Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giminaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Giminaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giminaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giminaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giminaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.