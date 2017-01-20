See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Bel Air, MD
Dr. Vincent Giminaro, DO

Pulmonary Disease
4.2 (18)
Map Pin Small Bel Air, MD
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vincent Giminaro, DO

Dr. Vincent Giminaro, DO is a Pulmonologist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Dr. Giminaro works at Susquehanna Medical Associates Llp in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giminaro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Susquehanna Medical Associates Llp
    2012 S Tollgate Rd Ste 111, Bel Air, MD 21015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 569-4144
  2. 2
    Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System-baltimore Division
    10 N Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 605-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Harford Memorial Hospital
  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Vincent Giminaro, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    37 years of experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1730179722
    • 1730179722
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Giminaro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giminaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giminaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giminaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giminaro has seen patients for Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giminaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Giminaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giminaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giminaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giminaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

