Dr. Vincent Iannelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vincent Iannelli, MD
Dr. Vincent Iannelli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Iannelli works at
Dr. Iannelli's Office Locations
Lake Ray Hubbard Pediatric Clinic862 W RUSK ST, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (972) 412-3034
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have used Dr. Iannelli for 8 years and he's been great. We are lucky to have a doctor with his skill level. He cares about his patients and answers any questions we have.
About Dr. Vincent Iannelli, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1205894078
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iannelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iannelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iannelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Iannelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iannelli.
