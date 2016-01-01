Dr. Vincent Peng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Peng, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Peng, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Tara Dermatology Center191 Medical Blvd Ste B, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 991-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vincent Peng, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1245302165
Education & Certifications
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Tampa Genl Hosp
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.