Dr. Vincent Vargas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St. Luke's College of Medicine, Quezon City, Philippines and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and University Of Illinois Hospital.



Dr. Vargas works at North Star Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.