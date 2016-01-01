Dr. Vinh Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinh Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Vinh Nguyen, MD
Dr. Vinh Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Vinh Nguyen200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 460, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1527
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vinh Nguyen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- U Louisville Affil Hosps
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.